StyleCaster Top 10: Anne Hathaway Turns 30 and Covers Vogue, Pippa Middleton’s Book a Major Flop, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. It was a very Anne Hathaway Monday: Not only did the actress turn 30 today, but the “Les Miserables” star also graces the December cover of Vogue, and a full pic of her wedding dress (it’s partially pink!) graces the inside pages. [Vogue]

2. An article worth reading: Social media’s major impact on Spring’s most sellable trends, including that Chanel hula-hoop bag and those Celine furry mink sandals. [WWD]

3. Apparently, the market for party-planning books is pretty damn low, even if they’re written by Pippa Middleton. Her Celebrate sold a paltry 2,000 copies in its first week. [Telegraph]

4. A look at the 50 ugliest shoes in history, from Crocs to Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2012 pilgrim shoes. [The Cut]

5. This’ll totes work: Pepsi to introduce new brand of “fat-blocking” cola. [Jezebel]

6. What’s new from past “American Idol” contestants, including ones you probably haven’t thought of since their lame renditions of [fill in the blank song]. [EW]

7. Tips to travel like a celebrity? Yes, please! [The Vivant]

8. Check out eBay’s full Holiday collective, featuring exclusive items from top designers [eBay Fashion Vault]

9. From Karl to Marc: Get the skinny on major fashion slimdowns [FashionIndie]

10. Farrah Fawcett’s feathered coif, Meg Ryan’s choppy cut and Audrey Hepburn’s pixie among the top career-making celebrity haircuts [InStyle]