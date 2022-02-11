Just 13 Things StyleCaster Readers Can’t Stop Buying—From Magical Wrinkle Erasers to Handy Vegetable Choppers

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As e-commerce writers, we cover a ton of products every single day, whether they’re life-changing skincare products or wacky kitchen gadgets. Some of them stick with you, our readers, and some of them don’t. Then, there’s a select group of products that are in a league of their own when it comes to sales.

That’s why we’ve gathered a definitive list of StyleCaster best-sellers. Last year, Frownies, a pheromone perfume, and pore strips were top performers with our readers. This year, we have some repeats, like Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum. Besides those two, there’s even more variety in our picks.

Between a mascara that’ll make it look like you’re wearing lash extensions and a tiny kitchen tool that chops garlic in seconds, the 13 products below truly run the gamut. Keep reading to discover which items are selling like hot cakes in 2022 and why you should add every single one of them to your cart, stat.

Merit Beauty Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

Tint, lengthen and lift your lashes in just a few swipes with the help of Merit Beauty’s mascara. The brush is designed to give your lashes maximum precision and curling power, without adding extra weight to them. Long, lush lashes coming right up!

Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration

This TikTok-viral serum works absolute wonders on dark spots that are fading at a snail’s pace. The formula contains tranexamic acid, which is a hero ingredient for hyperpigmentation caused by acne scarring, sun exposure or other damage to the skin.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Packed with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this best-selling treatment quickly erases wrinkles. It’s like getting filler, minus the needles. All you need to do is apply it to the area you want to target and then gently pat the product into your wrinkles using the metal applicator.

Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

TikTok won’t stop cranking out game-changing products that transform skin in the blink of an eye, and Versed’s Doctor’s Visit mask is no exception. The jelly-like goop contains AHAs, BHAs and fruit enzymes to exfoliate the skin and reveal a much brighter, smoother complexion.

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick

Another miracle wrinkle-eraser, the Retinol Face Stick blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles overnight. The three percent retinol blend and mixture of fruit enzymes work overtime to get your skin looking smooth and youthful.

Mad Love Star Slide Sandals

Why shell out over $60 on Yeezy’s O.G. pillowy Pure slides when Target carries a $15 dupe for them? Just like the Yeezy ones, this pair is made of EVA foam that makes walking in them pain-free.

Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set

For all the air fryer lovers out there, this magnetic cheat sheet will soon become the handiest item in your kitchen. It features a list of various meats, veggies and frozen foods with corresponding cook times and temperatures, essentially taking the guesswork out of cooking.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Amazon shoppers have been flocking to TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum thanks to its blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and jojoba oil. Together, these ingredients minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, leaving a smooth and glowing complexion behind. Did we forget to mention it’s 33 percent off right now?

Chef’n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper

While you might initially pass on a garlic chopper, consider this one. It’s super easy to use and minces up to three cloves of garlic for you in literal seconds. It’s the kitchen gadget you won’t be able to cook without.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

With Covid still very much a thing of the present, it comes to no surprise that Amazon shoppers are swarming this no-touch thermometer. And can we just talk about its 64 percent discount?? We’ll take two, please.

Fangtian N95 Face Masks

For the same reason the thermometer found itself in literally everyone’s cart, these NIOSH-approved N95 masks are getting snapped up like there’s no tomorrow. Plus, take 23 percent off of this box of 10 face masks before they sell out.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose

You have to admit that hydrocolloid pimple patches are soooo satisfying to take off after a night of wear. Well, the Mighty Patch Nose uses the exact same concept, but for your nose. Say goodbye to all those pesky blackheads and the gunk that’s been building up in your pores.

KitchekShop Mini Electric Vegetable Chopper

Just like the Chef’n garlic gadget, this electric vegetable chopper should be front and center in your kitchen. It saves you time and energy, as well as space on your chopping board and in your cupboards. We predict lots of guac, stir fry and soup on this month’s menu.