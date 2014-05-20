Ask an Expert: How Can I Style My Naturally Wavy Hair Without Heat?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

As much as we love the summer for its beach days and warm nights, there’s one thing we can’t stand: Frizz. No matter what kind of texture your hair is, but especially if it’s wavy or curly, frizz can ruin a good hair day. The one thing that can make frizz even worse? Heat styling. To get the best tips on how to style our hair without heat styling this summer — and thus avoid the extra frizz that can happen — we went to celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas. See his suggestions below!

MORE: Gorgeous Summer Hairstyles to Hide Frizzy Hair

Q: Now that the temperatures are rising, there’s no way I can stand the heat of the blow dryer. What are other, no-heat options for styling my naturally wavy hair in the summer?

A: Great question! It is all about sleeping on it and letting it dry overnight. We know no one has that time during the day to let it dry out, unless you have an extra few hours to sit outside in the heat! Use foam rollers in your hair while you sleep, while wearing a silk scarf. This will form your hair into waves and protect the air with the scarf. This works on curly or straight hair! Try using steam rollers (they come in all sizes). They are not hot to your scalp or really too much to the touch, and the steam will help for a smooth wave. Then let them air dry, and voilà, perfect locks!

For a straight look, use very large foam rollers. The less your hair wraps around the roller, the straighter it will be. If you are looking for a completely flat, volume-less look, use smoothing products in your hair, such as OSiS+ Flatliner and OSiS+ Softn’ Straight, as they will help protect from humidity and control the frizz. While you hair is wet, apply the two previously mentioned products, then using a boar bristle brush, wrap your hair around your head in an even smooth pattern, making it as flat and smooth as possible. Once smooth, wrapped, and pinned to your scalp, put a hair net or wig cap on to protect and compress the hair, and let it air dry. In the morning, dry brush it out and your hair will be flat and straight. — Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.