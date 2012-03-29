How To Style Your Bangs (And Do A Bang-Up Job)

At some point or another in life, we’ve all pondered whether or not to get bangs at the hair salon (or at home, for those of you who are a bit more gutsy). We see celebrities or our best friends take the plunge and get the cut, and suddenly we’re seriously considering getting our faces framed. The only problem? There are a million ways to style bangs, and figuring out which style to take on can be a challenge, especially for anyone who is a commitment-phobe. With all of the hair styling tools, products and techniques out today though, there’s no reason to commit to any one style.
Whether you’re contemplating committing to bangs or you’re trying to figure out how to freshen up the bangs you already have, we found all of our favorite bang styles from our favorite celebs. Try a blunt cut, a side bang, or figure out how to style your hair when you’re growing your bangs out. Any way you cut it, your bangs have tons of opportunities to look phenomenal. Flip through the slideshow to find out how to make your bangs look their best.
Images via SIPA.com
Reese wears her bangs shorter and pushed to the side, giving a feminine look while making a mark on the hair world.
Instead of going with a blunt bang, Jennifer goes for a more beachy, casual and flirty look with pieced bangs.
Parting her bangs in the middle, Lea gets a perfect frame for her face, softening her look without losing impact.
Leighton looks super sweet with her eyelash skimming bangs that are parted ever so slightly.
Growing out her side bangs, Miley uses her shorter strands to frame one side of her face with a slight curl.
Rashida's longer, pieced bangs work perfectly for her thinner hair. We love how the bangs are longer on the sides and shorter in the middle.
Shorter, blunt, and slightly off to the side, we prefer this style to Rooney's usual blunt, straight down bangs.
Rose is the master of the thick, blunt bang, and we're obsessed with how she has a straight down bang with a side part.
Changing things up from her usual curled and off-to-the-side bang, Taylor's straight bangs perfectly compliment her baby blues.
Zooey puts (almost) all of her bangs to one side to compliment her side part, and the end result is romantic and perfect for a date night.