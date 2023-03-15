This Acne-Fighting, Skin-Firming Phyto-Retinol Has Sold Out 5 Times—& It’s Finally Back In Stock

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been meaning to add a retinol to your skincare routine and don’t know where to start, you’re not alone. With so many products on the market, it’s overwhelming to pin just one choice down. Not to mention the fact that extra strength retinols can also be available through a prescription, opening up the options even further.

Retinol is such a buzzy ingredient for a reason. It’s super powerful and its skincare benefits are endless. Stick with me for a mini skincare lesson. Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that comes in many different forms, including creams, gels, serums and ointments. Since it works to increase cell and collagen production, it’s an exfoliator that can help unclog pores, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and so much more. Meaning that it’s perfect for literally everything from giving acne the boot to revealing fresher skin with more even tone.

If you’re looking to add retinol to your routine, an over the counter option is a great place to start. And if you’re a natural-product-only girlie, there are actually plant-based retinol alternatives that you can start with as well. One of the best plant-based retinols comes from Stunn collective, and it has completely sold out five times on the website. But now it’s back, so make sure to scoop it up while you still can.

Phyto retinol means “plant retinol” which is a retinol alternative. It contains naturally occurring vitamin A found in plant oils like rosehip oil, making it a perfect starter retinol option for those just getting their feet wet with a new skincare routine. All ingredients are 100 percent plant-based, so you won’t find any chemicals in this bottle.

You can try out any Stunn product for 15 percent off when you enter the code STYLECASTER15 at checkout.

One shopper who tried the serum wrote, “I love this serum, not too thick and greasy, just the right blend to make your face feel hydrated and smooth!”

Another said the serum has been a game changer for their skin, adding that "a small amount goes a long way and is the best I have ever used."

If you're ready for a whole new skincare system, you can bundle the phyto retinol with the hydrating and brightening face oil.

Either way, make sure to pick it up before it sells out again!