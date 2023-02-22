Shoppers Say The Acne & Redness They’ve Had For Years Is ‘Finally Starting to Clear Up’ With The Use of This Cleanser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know firsthand what it’s like to run through bottles of acne-targeted treatments and never see results—or worse yet, see my skin break out further. Despite testing countless products over the years, I’ve still yet to get my acne-prone complexion under control (here’s to hoping Tretinoin finally saves me). Therefore, when I came across this cleanser during my daily scroll through the Internet today, my interest was piqued.

The STUNN Collective Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser may seem like just another product out there, but to reviewers it’s so much more. One person who has “struggled with acne and red skin for years” says it’s “finally starting to clear up” after using the face wash, while another reviewer rejoiced in the fact it doesn’t dry out their skin.

STUNN Collective Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser

Here’s what makes it all the more interesting: The “elevated botanical formulation” contains mood-boosting properties that increase your mood each morning. The inclusion of an organic peppermint and lemongrass oil blend provides an “invigorating and uplifting aroma” that transforms your morning wash into somewhat of a spa-like experience.

Besides its aromatherapy benefits, the 100 percent plant-based cleanser is a star at removing bacteria and dead skin cells to reveal softer, fresher skin. All remnants of dirt, oil and makeup are wiped away without your natural PH levels or microbiome getting harmed in the process. It also prevents TEWL (transepidermal water loss), ensuring your skin stays plump and luminous throughout the day.

Credit goes where credit is due, and Sachi Inchi, Prickly Pear and organic Grape Seed Oil provide an A+ transformation. Since they are wholly rich in vitamins C, E and A, they are able to boost elasticity for a more youthful glow while building back your skin barrier (if you’ve been going overboard on exfoliation, this will help.) While it works primarily as a morning cleanser, the non-comedogenic product can also be used as a face oil to further lock in the ingredients’ benefits.

I think I might have to get a bottle.