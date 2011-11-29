Stuff Your Stockings With These Beauty Treats

Your looks won’t give away whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, as long as you use these amazing products! These little last-minute gifts are great for your girlfriends, but you’ll want to stuff your own stockings with them as well. We made the list, checked it twice — now take a look at our slideshow of the best beauty stocking stuffers!

1 of 9 The Jouer Pochette is a chic luxe wristlet that doubles as a clever carry case for evening essentials. Think of this as your evening go-to to hold credit cards, smart phones, gloss and other necessities. The rich chocolate brown suede holds most smartphones (iPhone, Android, Blackberry) with a cutout so you can still use them while inside. It also includes a mirror and a midsize Glisten gloss, plus a faux ivory bangle to easily carry it on your wrist. (Jouer Pochette, $75, jouercosmetics.com) The Fresh Sugar Fix Mini Duo is a new exclusive set just for this holiday season that contains their best-selling Sugar Lip Polish and Sugar Lip Treatment. (Fresh Sugar Fix Mini Duo, $22.50, sephora.com) Celebrity makeup artist Troy Surratt and Juicy Couture have teamed up this holiday to create this cute set of solid lip glosses that are more like balms. Each set comes with three delicious flavors: Vanilla Shake, Strawberry and Raspberry. (Juicy Couture Troy Surratt Set of 3 Sliding Lip Tins, $36, juicycouture.com) This adorable Marc Jacobs Rollerball Trio makes a great gift, and at a great price: the three fragrances (Daisy, Daisy Eau So Fresh, and Lola) are a $104 value, but this set is a steal at only $38. Sweet smell and a sweet price? This gift is definitely on our "nice" list! (Marc Jacobs Rollerball Trio, $38, sephora.com) This Macy's exclusive silver cosmetics bag contains a set of four Clinique Chubby Sticks: Whole Lotta Honey, Mega Melon, Woppin' Watermelon, and Super Strawberry. Each Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm glides on smoothly for tons of moisture and a hint of shine. Now that's the spirit! (Clinique Chubby Colour & Shine Set, $32.50, macys.com) Deck the halls with lips of coral! MAC is providing two mini Dazzleglasses and two Cremesheen mini glosses in a festive ornament packaging. Colors include Phiff!, Eurobeat, On the Scene, and Richer, Lusher. (M·A·C 'Dazzlesphere!' Coral Ornament Mini Gloss Kit, $32.50, shop.nordstrom.com) These lovely perfumed and skin-softening Sothys soaps are a steal on amazon.com. The set includes three soaps: Lemon and petitgrain, Vanilla and sandalwood, and Orange blossom and cedar wood. (Sothys Perfumed Soap Trio, $14.40, amazon.com) Love this bareMinerals The Golden Touch Mini Brush Collection for its small size with a big impact  not to mention festive holiday colors! Includes Angled Handy Buki Brush, Angled Blush Brush, Eye Defining Brush, and Angled Liner Brush. Great for keeping in your purse! (bareMinerals The Golden Touch Mini Brush Collection, $28, ulta.com) The limited edition Rosie Jane Leila Lou Holiday Gift Set includes a mini Leila Lou Perfume Oil and a delicious-smelling candle made from 100% essential oils with notes of pear blossom, fresh cut grass, and tangerine. The compact pouch unzips to become a resusable tote, complete with an inspiring quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of dreams." Love! (Rosie Jane Leila Lou Holiday Gift Set, $28, beautyofasite.com) Next slideshow starts in 10s How To Update Classic Hair & Makeup Looks















