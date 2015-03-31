Could Coffee Undo Damage to Our Bodies Caused by Booze?

Photo: @fashionablefit

Despite varying reports about caffeine’s effect on the body, here’s one reason not to ditch that morning cup of coffee: a new study is suggesting your daily mug could help reduce the damage caused by too many cocktails.

The Continuous Update Project’s newest study (published recently by the World Cancer Research Fund International and the American Institute for Cancer Research) considered the potential causes of liver cancer by compiling 34 past studies with data from more than 8 million participants.

Unsurprisingly, the study linked alcohol abuse with an increased risk for liver cancer–and recommends just one daily alcoholic drink for women. A little more surprising however, is the unlikely way they found you can reduce your risk of liver cancer–one that we can totally get on board with: Coffee. For every day that the study participants had one cup of coffee, their risk of liver cancer dropped.

For the full methodology and to find out more of the report’s findings, read it in full online.