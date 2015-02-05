Duh: Study Confirms Women in Their 20s and 30s Have the Most Stress

The American Psychological Association has just released its annual “Stress in America” survey, and it essentially confirms what we could have all hypothesized: The most stressed out people in the United States are women in their 20s and 30s. Some more specifics: Besides being a woman, and in the 20s and 30s age bucket, they’re also a parent and making less than $50,000 a year.

What’s most interesting is that, apparently, overall stress is actually going down in America—according to the study stress levels are now, on average, at a 4.9 on a 10-point scale, compared with 6.2 in 2007—just not for this particular demographic of women.

As for what’s stressing us out the most, money tops the list, followed by work, the economy, family responsibilities, and personal health concerns.

And, for the most part, people are dealing with stress is the worst possible ways. The study found that most people in America deal with stress by surfing the web, watching TV, and smoking. Stab in the dark here, but we have a feeling those methods aren’t exactly the best. Feeling stressed? We suggest going for a run, spending time with friends, or even trying meditation!