Tuesday’s #NailCall: Studded Nails and Monochromatic Manicures

A girl can never have enough a jewelry, and that’s why we’re totally on board with bejeweled nail art. We love that the ladies of Instagram have embraced the jeweled tips, and we couldn’t help but pull them all together. If you’re not into all the bling, we have something for you, too. Try a monochromatic nail look, but substitute the boring black and white for vivid pink, purple, and or red hues, sticking to the same color family in different shades.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

