Tuesday's #NailCall: Studded Nails and Monochromatic Manicures

Ashley Okwuosa
by
A girl can never have enough a jewelry, and that’s why we’re totally on board with bejeweled nail art. We love that the ladies of Instagram have embraced the jeweled tips, and we couldn’t help but pull them all together. If you’re not into all the bling, we have something for you, too. Try a monochromatic nail look, but substitute the boring black and white for vivid pink, purple, and or red hues, sticking to the same color family in different shades.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

1 of 9

After seeing these nails, we don't want anything but studs on our tips. 

@Nailartbysig gave her metallic polish a unique touch by bejewelling each nail with blue gems

We love @Blushingbasics' take on monochromatic nail art. 

With a matte black base coat, @Theglitteryblog makes her dazzling stud the center piece of her perfect mani. 

@Topbird's cheerful nail art will definitely brighten anyone's day. 

@Nailartbysig's criss cross look is a striking way to incorporate colors and patterns into your next mani. 

What's pink, white, and purple all over? @Theglitteryblog's striped mani, and it's adorably chic. 

We cant help but think of spring when we look at @Nananailpolish 's manicure. 

@Cachestyle has the perfect collection of polish to create all your favorite metallic looks.

