Stuck In A Makeup Rut

I found myself getting ready last night for a fun outdoor BBQ with friends and as I began applying my usual makeup routine, I had to stop myself out of sheer boredom! Yes, even makeup artists, get stuck in a rut from time to time. Was I really in the mood for the same old same old when I have all this great makeup booty at my fingertips?

Some groovy Brazilian samba lounge music was playing on the stereo and I envisioned I was dancing on a beach in Rio. That was going to be my inspiration! Although I am as white as a ghost at the moment (too many trips to London), I decided to go for it and pulled out the bronzer!

I applied my usual luminizing face primer and light foundation. If you start slathering yourself in darker makeup right away it will look wrong; the key is to be inspired not literal! I then applied my shimmery Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powdered Bronzer in Spring and suddenly I became a little more savage and tropical.

I then extended my brows with the Lorac Creamy Brow Pencil in Blonde and filled them in a bit heavier for a natural brow look. I grazed my lids in La Femme Gold Sparkle Dust #1 Gold — a personal cheap fave — and coated my lashes in black Blinc Kiss Me Mascara.

Benefit’s Coralista Blush gave my cheeks a radiant flush and I applied Jouer Cosmetics’ Coral Lip Gloss for a sexy gloss. Bring on the caipirinhas!