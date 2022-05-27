The Tightening Cream That Shoppers Call a “Neck Lift” in a Jar Is On Sale for 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As we head into the summer months when we spend more time in the sun than ever, are you thinking about your neck? Any skincare fanatic or dermatologist will tell you: you should be. The neck is one of the most ignored places when it comes to a skincare routine, and it should be your main focus of concern. Think about it: Every time you go outside at least some portion of your neck is exposed to the sun.

Make sure that you’re applying SPF on all exposed skin this summer and if your skin needs a total refresh, reach for this neck tightening cream from StriVectin that can do damage control on sagging skin, uneven tone and more. But the best part is that right now the cream which is typically $139 per jar is on sale for 44 percent off. That means you can score it for under $85.

Customers who have shopped this product compare it to a neck lift, which is pretty high praise for something you can get in stores for way under $100. “I know this is what’s helping keep my neck from getting saggy,” wrote one shopper. “I 100% recommend! Worth the price – cheaper than a neck lift! It is absolutely effective – even for extreme situations like mine.”

StriVectin – TL Tightening Neck Cream

The ingredients that make it all happen include StriVectin’s Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex, which helps improve sagging skin and smooth out horizontal lines or “rings” on the neck. It also contains a botanical brightening complex that works to even skin tone and improves the look of discoloration. All you need to do is apply a thin layer of product across the neck and on the decollate and then make sure to apply SPF over it if you’re going outside.

Because the skin on your neck is different from the skin on your face, it helps to buy a cream that’s specifically made for the neck area, instead of just pulling your skincare cream down to your neck. In fact, the skin on your neck is even thinner than the skin on your face, which means it needs extra TLC.

“Best neck cream ever,” wrote another shopper. “I have tried many different brands and this is by far the best.” Another said the cream has both their neck and chest looking smooth and firmer, adding, “I see less lines and it looks like the sagging under my chin is less visible.”

Right now you can get a 3.4 oz jar (the larger size!) on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom, so make sure to shop now to secure the deal and get free shipping on top of it.