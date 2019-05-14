StriVectin’s Latest Drop Tightens Your Face & Neck While Helping Animals in Need

Scroll To See More Images

In honor of StriVectin’s recent certification by PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies program, the cruelty-free skincare brand is celebrating their commitment to advocating for animal welfare with their new Little Lifters kit, benefiting RedRover. RedRover is a non-profit organization that helps rescue animals in need by providing safety, shelter, and emotional support to pets and people displaced by abuse, domestic violence, neglect, and natural disasters. The organization values the importance of the human-animal bond and acknowledges that our pets are also our family members, so they work to keep pets and family members together during crises. The limited-edition kit includes two of the brand’s best-selling anti-aging products: the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream and the Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream. $1 from each kit sold will be donated to RedRover.

“RedRover’s mission aligns with our cruelty-free commitment and we’re so pleased to be able to offer support to this wonderful organization,” said Joan Malloy, CEO of StriVectin. “If there is one thing our furry friends know how to do, it’s lift our spirits. At the end of the day, laughing off lines and approaching life (and skincare!) with happiness and humor is who we are as a brand.”

The Little Lifters Duo $59 at StriVectin

Containing promotional sized jars of the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream and the Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream, this set has a retail value of $111. However, you can get your hands on these best-sellers and help animals in crisis for just $59 with this kit. The TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream visibly firms the neck and decollete while softening the appearance of vertical lines. According to the brand, it’s the best-selling neck cream of it’s kind on the market, and judging by the impressive clinical trials and before-and-after’s on the website, we can certainly see why.

Similarly, Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream combats sagging skin and loss of volume to giving the skin a taut, contoured look over time. It’s infused with a slew of anti-aging ingredients including algae and their patented Gravifill-CS Shaping Complex to restore volume and promote a healthier moisture barrier.

To celebrate the launch of this set and their partnership with RedRover, StriVectin even treated STYLECASTER’s deputy editor, Alana Peden and her adorable cat, Willow to a photo shoot. Willow was a natural on set, thanks to the support from her mom and a few treats courtesy of StriVectin.

“I’m so pleased that StriVectin–one of my fav skin care brands–decided to partner with Red Rover. There is no cause dearer to my heart than animal welfare, and Red Rover is doing such important work by rescuing animals in crisis. I had no idea that 48 percent of domestic violence victims delay leaving their homes because of their pets, a heart-breaking statistic,” Peden said. In fact, Willow is a rescue cat too.

“My cat Willow means the world the me. I adopted her from the Austin Humane Society for only $50 when I was in college. So many people look at her and assume she’s a fancy purebred cat, but no. She will turn 10 years old in August of this year, and she’s had no major health issues. She turns cat-allergic and cat-averse people into her biggest fans. There are wonderful animals in shelters that need great homes,” Peden said. We’re not surprised Willow’s such a charmer–aside from her supermodel good looks, she’s also just the sweetest.

