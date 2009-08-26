5 Ways To Stretch Out Your Summer

Kourtney Kardashian keeps her look summery with

a dusting of bronzer and white-hot shades.

If you’re not ready to let go of the sun-kissed skin and sexy highlights that come with the long and lazy days of summer, scoop these tips from the Beauty Bloggerati on how to make your summer seem endless.

1. Use bronzer to keep your glow on year round.

Just like wearing white clothes past Labor Day, bronzed skin can look gorgeous all year. “I love a bronzed glow and it’s the last thing I want to let go of when summer leaves us,” says Tammy Gibson of A Mom in Red High Heels. She suggests using Diorskin Shimmer Star in Amber Diamond for a refined, illuminating sheen that looks healthy and not too makeup-y. “I like to sweep the bronzer in a circular motion around the eye,” says Dior makeup artist Ricky Wilson. “It actually brightens up the eye area without looking unnatural.”

2. Update your makeup bag.

“Mix your bright summer makeup with fall colors to ease the transition from one season to the next,” suggests Elessa Vavon of Purse Buzz. Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal from Mally Beauty says a colorful version of the smoky eye is a great way to stretch summer into fall. “A bright smoky eye is fun and easy to achieve,” says Roncal. “Use a Q-tip to smudge a bright shadow along your upper and lower lash line. For a more dramatic look, blend the color all the way up into the crease.”

3. Bring the ocean into your bathroom.

Work some beach-inspired beauty products into your primping routine to keep that summer state of mind in tact. “A nice sea salt body scrub such as Origins Incredible Spreadable Scrub Sea Salt Body Smoother will help satisfy your craving for sea water,” says Marta Walsh of Talking Makeup. Add it to a loofah sponge and rub on your body in large circular motions to loosen dead skin while encouraging better circulation. To keep skin soft and supple, we like H2O+ Bali Breeze Soothing Body Butter with juicy mango, creamy coconut and nurturing deep-sea botanicals.

4. Transition your wardrobe with layers.

Light and flowy summer wardrobe pieces can easily transition to fall by layering warmer pieces over them. “Give your maxi dress a fall twist by wearing it with tights and a cute belted ‘grandpa’ sweater,” says Lisa Gradie of These Lips Are Made for Glossin’. Open-toed heels with tights are also on trend for autumn.

Amanda Bynes keeps her highlights

looking fresh with a little TLC

Photo: © Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

5. Extend your summer highlights.

Summer highlights are easy to maintain in the fall providing you take a few key steps to preserve your color. “Use a color-enhancing shampoo and conditioner once a week,” suggests Joseph Mullen, colorist at Blackstones Salon in NYC. “This will help control any fading and prevent the dry, flat look that the sun can give hair.” If your hair is ultra pale to light blonde, Redken color consultant David Stanko suggests Redken Blonde Glam Perfect Platinum Color Enhancer to neutralize brassiness and preserve warm tones. If you really want to keep your highlights looking their best, Jennifer Long from Beyond Beauty Basics recommends you “make an appointment to get a toner or gloss treatment to tune-up the summer’s highlights.”