Street Style Roundup: Best of Beauty at NYFW Fall 2013

We’ve been spotting some major trends backstage at New York fashion week. From matte everything to statement eye makeup, the stylists behind the scenes are creating some incredible looks for the upcoming season. Besides the trends we catch on the runways, however, one of our favorite sources for discovering new beauty looks is on the streets, outside of the fashion shows.

Street style beauty is so unique and has such a wide range of opportunities for experimentation that the looks are inherently interesting. This week, editors, bloggers and fashion week-goers alike brought their A-game to the streets with fearless beauty. Besides just about everyone claiming a signature bold lip color, we spotted tons of brightly colored hair, strong brows and lobs. Take a look through our favorite street style photos from Fashion Week and tell us which look you’ll be taking to the streets.