Street Style Roundup: Best of Beauty at NYFW Fall 2013

We’ve been spotting some major trends backstage at New York fashion week. From matte everything to statement eye makeup, the stylists behind the scenes are creating some incredible looks for the upcoming season. Besides the trends we catch on the runways, however, one of our favorite sources for discovering new beauty looks is on the streets, outside of the fashion shows.
Street style beauty is so unique and has such a wide range of opportunities for experimentation that the looks are inherently interesting. This week, editors, bloggers and fashion week-goers alike brought their A-game to the streets with fearless beauty. Besides just about everyone claiming a signature bold lip color, we spotted tons of brightly colored hair, strong brows and lobs. Take a look through our favorite street style photos from Fashion Week and tell us which look you’ll be taking to the streets.
Bold brows and luscious lashes are balanced out with a nude lip.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
A tight ballerina bun and swipe of deep crimson lipstick is all you need to look chic.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
These bright violet strands are stunning, even while hiding underneath a hat.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Between the bold brows and subtly green hair, we can't tell which trend we love more.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
After seeing a headband this intricate and ornate, we're predicting that Etsy is about to be inundated with DIY hair accessories like this one.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Even in the rain, this bold brows and wavy hair look is effortlessly gorgeous.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
If you needed inspiration for a deep wine lip, look no further than this stylish fashion week-goer.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
This ombre lob is an ideal fusion of two of our favorite trends.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
In an all black ensemble, a red lip takes things up a notch.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
These bleach blonde blunt bangs are reminiscent of Michelle Williams. Leaving hair as the focal point, her face is kept bare.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
No street style roundup would be complete without a shot of some lovely red nails.
After seeing this gold braided headband, we're on the hunt for our own version.