The Ultimate Beauty Street Style Inspo From Fashion Month

For the uninitiated, it might seem ridiculous for Fashion Week show-goers to stop around all corners of New York, Milan, London, and Paris in matching outfits, extra-long tees that double as pants, and, well, this. But we’ll be damned if we don’t bookmark all the best street style images, then proceed to flip through them on particularly uninspired mornings for creative outfit ideas.

And in theory, the same would work for beauty: Unfortunately, we don’t exactly change our hair or makeup the same way we do our clothes, but for those days when a swipe of the same-ol’ lipstick won’t do or your signature chignon feels tired, we found pretty hairstyles—braided ponytails, sleek lobs, and voluminous curls—along with major makeup looks (see: a jade smoky eye for daytime) seen during fashion month. Ahead, the best beauty street style from the spring 2017 to bookmark right this moment.