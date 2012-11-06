Watch: Street Peeper’s Phil Oh On What Inspires His Street Style Shots

Street style photographers have created quite the names for themselves in the fashion industry, and they show no signs of slowing down. Instead of simply finding inspiration from the runways, we can now flip through thousands of images on web sites such as The Sartorialist and Street Peeper of “real” people looking stylish while on-the-go.

We had the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with street style photographer Phil Oh at a recent P&G Beauty event, and learn the tricks of the trade. But before we stepped in front of his skilled lens, we had a bit of touching up done by hairstylist Wesley O’Meara and makeup artist Jake Bailey. Donning some sleek new curls and a glam smokey eye created by smudging CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Liner across our lids, we chatted with Oh about whether or not he lets beauty catch his eye when he’s looking for a shot, and if he has any advice for others starting out with just a camera and a blog. Watch the video above to learn more!