Trend Spotting: We’re Wearing Streaks Of Color This Spring

Trend Spotting: We’re Wearing Streaks Of Color This Spring

Amanda Elser
We can sound off on the latest trends all day long, but let’s face it, when it comes to what’s new and relevant, we leave that up to you guys. You know what trends work and don’t work off the runway, so we are constantly seeking you guys out as the trendsetters and tastemakers. That is where the StyleCaster community site comes in. We’ve checked out the latest posts to see which trends you guys are spotting and loving and have rounded up our favorites to feature on Beauty High.

From bold lips to streaks of colors, this week seemed to be all about little pops of color. Whether in your hair or incorporated into your makeup routine, color seems to be a definite must for this season.

Check out this slideshow above to see if your photos were featured and be sure to create your own StyleCaster account so you can submit your favorite trends each week!

StyleCaster community member Rachel Eleanor Sutton reminds us to never fear eyeshadow!

StyleCaster community member Lauren-Ashley Spencer submitted this image of a structured dress and angular eyeshadow, but what we really love are the streaks of green in her blonde bob.

Nothing makes a statement like pink hair, as StyleCaster community member Askeroothn completely understands.

Things we love about this photo submitted by our very own Rachel, she has the perfect shade of blonde for her tan skin tone and two the perfect shade of pink on her lips.

As StyleCaster community member Deanna Clevesy understands, if you are wearing a neutral dress, play it up with a bold lip!

Want pink lips? In Dramatic Fashion shows us how.

