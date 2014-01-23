The Best (and Strangest) Beauty Looks of Spring 2014 Couture

Paris is a city known for many things, its beauty, its romance, and perhaps most of all, its fashion. So, what better place to host Haute Couture fashion week than the city of lights? Haute Couture is all about the drama, and at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week this year, there was no exception to that rule.
As the luxurious labels showcased their exquisite designs on the runway, we couldn’t help but notice how equally impressive the hair and makeup was. Butterfly adorned heads fluttered down Alexis Mabille’s runway, while rainbow streaked locks strutted down Schiaparelli’s catwalk. Although these looks are not exactly wearable, they are definitely admirable. Click through the slideshow above and take a sneak peak into the brilliant minds of the couture designers and experience the fantasy worlds they created during Haute Couture Fashion Week.
At Schiaparelli's spring couture show, models had all different looks but we pulled a few of our favorites. This look, with full-on fluffed-out 'fro and deep wine lip was certainly a standout.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Schiaparelli also debuted some rainbow hair on the runway, a look that took the pastel hair trend to a new level.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Alexandre Vauthier, the models strutted down the runway with slicked back hair, deep red stained pouts and eyes that were shaded with a mix of browns and greys.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Stephane Rolland brought out all of the glamour for couture, with a high-gloss twist and high-drama smokey eyes.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Maison Anoufa, the models had hints of white sprayed throughout their hair and a touch of lipstick painted in a heart shape on the center of their lips.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Margiela, instead of makeup, the models wore masks. Um, okay...?
Photo:
Imaxtree
Alexis Mabille's couture show clearly had a theme (butterflies anyone?) and while they were gorgeoously adorned on model's heads, the makeup followed suit with a soft white palette and glossy lips.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Elie Saab's spring couture show had models with romantic hair twists and a swipe of purple shadow above the crease of each eyelid.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Chanel's show, models had mod black eyeliner with an accent, silver glitter line underneath the eye. But the highlight of the look was the "hair headbands" propped on top of their heads to make their hair spikey. Plus, Cara Delevingne's closing number also had a feathered headband layered against it.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Dior, the sleek, side-parted hairstyles were offset by matte red lips and glossy eyelids.
Photo:
Imaxtree