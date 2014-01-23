The Best (and Strangest) Beauty Looks of Spring 2014 Couture

Paris is a city known for many things, its beauty, its romance, and perhaps most of all, its fashion. So, what better place to host Haute Couture fashion week than the city of lights? Haute Couture is all about the drama, and at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week this year, there was no exception to that rule.

As the luxurious labels showcased their exquisite designs on the runway, we couldn’t help but notice how equally impressive the hair and makeup was. Butterfly adorned heads fluttered down Alexis Mabille’s runway, while rainbow streaked locks strutted down Schiaparelli’s catwalk. Although these looks are not exactly wearable, they are definitely admirable. Click through the slideshow above and take a sneak peak into the brilliant minds of the couture designers and experience the fantasy worlds they created during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

