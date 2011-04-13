Strange Scents: From Glue To Blood, Would You Sniff Them?

When we generally think of fragrance, we assume we’re speaking of scents that are floral, citrus, woody, or even a combination or variation of the above. But, lately there has been a rise in perfumes that vary from the norm with Lady Gaga creating a fragrance inspired by blood and semen. As odd as that sounds, she isn’t the first to delve off into the realm of bodily fluids for inspiration, and we’re sure she wont be the last.
Above are some of the oddest scents to date from fragrances based off of your blood type to the scent of glue, yes glue. Would you dare smell them?
Since apparently we didn't get over sniffing glue when we were in kindergarten, we can now spritz it on ourselves. (Demeter Fragrance Library in Glue, demeterfragrance.com)
One of the latest perfume crazes is Blood Concept's blood type fragrance with scents A, AB, O and B, these scents are supposed to be accurately paired with your blood type. (Blood Concept Perfume, bloodconcept.com)
Since we all want to smell like Burger King, BK launched a fragrance that is the "smell of seduction, with a hint of flame-broiled meat." Um, yum? (Burger King BK Flame, bk.com)
Comme des Garcons even got in on the wacky scent trend, with "Garage", a fragrance that consists of notes of kerosene, leather and plastic. (Comme des Garcons Garage)
Inspired by the circus, this fragrance is made up of notes of sawdust, saddle leather and caramelised candy. (L'Artisan Parfumeur Dzing eau de Toilette, bluemercury.com)
Known for their scents such as Fat Electrician and Don't Get Me Wrong Baby, I Don't Swallow Etat Libre d'Orange is no stranger to interesting fragrances, and Secretions Magnifiques doesn't disappoint. (Etat Libre d'Orange in Secretions Magnifiques, etatlibredorange.com)
Every single person remembers that potent smell of Play-Doh from their childhood, so why not make a perfume out of it? Don't worry, already done. (Play-Doh Fragrance, demeterfragrance.com)