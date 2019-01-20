The Best Straightening Brushes for Detangling and Heat-Styling at the Same Time

Scroll To See More Images
What good is a beauty routine if it isn’t efficient? Even on off-days, a laundry list of to-dos is waiting to be checked off and completed. And more often than not, that includes the list we didn’t get to the day before, because procrastination is very real. So of course we want–correction: need–products that knock out two birds with one stone, but still make it look as though we put in the kind of effort worth capturing in one of those effortless, on-the-go selfies. That’s not too much to ask or expect, right? (Excuse our sarcasm.)
Lip-cheek paints, serum foundations and tinted lip balms are just a few of the many makeup products that function in more ways than one. And though there are hair styling products that also check off many boxes too, the same can’t be said for heat tools. In fact, the straightening brush may just be the most popular option that actually backs it claims. Though we doubt blow-dryers and flat irons will ever go extinct, we can’t help but notice an uptick in this hybrid hair saver that detangles as you straighten and in some cases, dry, too. There isn’t really much else to say about something so convenient other than…why are we just giving it the credit it deserves.
Fortunately, adding this hot tool to your collection doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. While their are more expensive options from pro-brands like Drybar, there’s also lesser-known, but equally effective models on Amazon and other beauty-centric sites. So if you’re new to the the world of straightening brushes, here are some of the best-reviewed options.
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
The heat of a flat iron (up to 450 degrees) and form of a paddle brush combine to smooth out strands for the blow-out of your dreams. And in case you’re super forgetful, there’s a 60-minute automatic shut-off.
$145 at Sephora
amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
Slide this brush from root to tip to smooth hair. It also includes double the negative ion technology of other straightening brushes, meaning you can style your hair in half the time it normally takes.
$96 at amika
Calista Tools Perfecter Heated Paddle Brush
An ideal pick for thicker, longer hair, due to the widespread shape of the brush and larger bristles.
$116.18 at Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
With two heat settings, a cold shot option, wide paddle brush design and 1,000 watts of drying power, you have all you need for a fab blow-out in one tool.
$39.99 at Ulta
FoxyBae Straightening Brush
This rose gold masterpiece only needs a few seconds to heat up to a safe 365 degrees and eliminate flyaways.
$149.95 at FoxyBae
Youke Straightener Hair Iron
This Amazon fave comes with three different heat settings according to hair type, including curly and textured, an auto-off button and a 360 degree swivel power cord for easy transport.
$25.99 at Amazon
Dafni Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush
The 3D technology in this OG straightening brush enables you to evenly style the hair in just a few strokes.
$48.99 at Amazon
Lescolton One Step Hair Dryer & Styler Hot Air Paddle Brush
The small, evenly-spaced holes behind the bristles allow for even hair-drying as you style.
$36.99 at Amazon
Wigo Straight & Smooth Ceramic Straightening Brush
With a double-ended brush design, you can more comfortably get to the roots of your strands to blow-dry and straighten.
$18.99 at Ulta
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.