The Best Straightening Brushes for Detangling and Heat-Styling at the Same Time

What good is a beauty routine if it isn’t efficient? Even on off-days, a laundry list of to-dos is waiting to be checked off and completed. And more often than not, that includes the list we didn’t get to the day before, because procrastination is very real. So of course we want–correction: need–products that knock out two birds with one stone, but still make it look as though we put in the kind of effort worth capturing in one of those effortless, on-the-go selfies. That’s not too much to ask or expect, right? (Excuse our sarcasm.)

Lip-cheek paints, serum foundations and tinted lip balms are just a few of the many makeup products that function in more ways than one. And though there are hair styling products that also check off many boxes too, the same can’t be said for heat tools. In fact, the straightening brush may just be the most popular option that actually backs it claims. Though we doubt blow-dryers and flat irons will ever go extinct, we can’t help but notice an uptick in this hybrid hair saver that detangles as you straighten and in some cases, dry, too. There isn’t really much else to say about something so convenient other than…why are we just giving it the credit it deserves.

Fortunately, adding this hot tool to your collection doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. While their are more expensive options from pro-brands like Drybar, there’s also lesser-known, but equally effective models on Amazon and other beauty-centric sites. So if you’re new to the the world of straightening brushes, here are some of the best-reviewed options.

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush

The heat of a flat iron (up to 450 degrees) and form of a paddle brush combine to smooth out strands for the blow-out of your dreams. And in case you’re super forgetful, there’s a 60-minute automatic shut-off.

$145 at Sephora

amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush

Slide this brush from root to tip to smooth hair. It also includes double the negative ion technology of other straightening brushes, meaning you can style your hair in half the time it normally takes.

$96 at amika

Calista Tools Perfecter Heated Paddle Brush

An ideal pick for thicker, longer hair, due to the widespread shape of the brush and larger bristles.

$116.18 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

With two heat settings, a cold shot option, wide paddle brush design and 1,000 watts of drying power, you have all you need for a fab blow-out in one tool.

$39.99 at Ulta

FoxyBae Straightening Brush

This rose gold masterpiece only needs a few seconds to heat up to a safe 365 degrees and eliminate flyaways.

$149.95 at FoxyBae

Youke Straightener Hair Iron

This Amazon fave comes with three different heat settings according to hair type, including curly and textured, an auto-off button and a 360 degree swivel power cord for easy transport.

$25.99 at Amazon

Dafni Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush

The 3D technology in this OG straightening brush enables you to evenly style the hair in just a few strokes.

$48.99 at Amazon

Lescolton One Step Hair Dryer & Styler Hot Air Paddle Brush

The small, evenly-spaced holes behind the bristles allow for even hair-drying as you style.

$36.99 at Amazon

Wigo Straight & Smooth Ceramic Straightening Brush

With a double-ended brush design, you can more comfortably get to the roots of your strands to blow-dry and straighten.

$18.99 at Ulta

