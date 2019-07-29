Drybar’s New Mini Straightening Brush Is Perfect for Touch-Ups on the Go

It doesn’t matter your hair texture—most of us want flyaway-free strands that feel smooth and manageable. That’s why straightening brushes have become so popular in recent years. Drybar’s Brush Crush is one of everyone’s favorites and now, there’s a mini Brush Crush perfect for touch-ups on the go. Are those with curly hair supposed to straighten it every day? Is frizz bad or ugly? Of course not. But it’s great to have the option to switch up your hair once in a while without totally damaging it.

The Brush Crush is a straightening iron and a paddle brush in one. It uses ionic technology to seal the hair’s cuticle, which helps reduce frizz and add shine. The original Brush Crush ($145 at Drybar) is great for those with curly or textured hair, especially full or long hair. The new Baby Brush Crush is a travel-friendly, compact version for those who just want to touch-up already-done hair.

The Baby is also perfect for those with short hair or bangs. The smaller shape will help you really get in there and smooth strands from the root. Keep it in your car, your desk or your gym bag and it’ll allow you to fake a Drybar blowout no matter what bathroom you find yourself getting ready in. I can see myself using it to straighten curls around my face that pop up due to humidity and to smooth out creases from a hair tie in the morning.

Shop Drybar’s Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush (say that ten times fast!) for $59 on Drybar’s website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.