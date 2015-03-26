Sad But True: Straight Single Women Have the Least Amount of Orgasms

Cosmopolitan recently released the findings of its annual Female Orgasm Survey, and things aren’t looking great for straight single women.

After polling over 2,300 women nationally, the magazine found that single straight women have the fewest orgasms–talk about being a Debbie Downer to every woman’s collective Sex & the City fantasies.

A few other interesting facts from the survey pertaining to the big-O:

67 percent of women admitted to faking an orgasm at least once in their life. The reasons why they do it span from wanting to spare hurting their partners feelings to wanting to end having sex earlier.

As for when the majority of women first experienced an orgasm, the survey revealed that between the ages of 17 and 19 was the sweet spot, though 9.5 percent of women revealed that their first orgasm happened when they were under the age of 11.

As for how women’s partners played into their orgasms, 78 percent of women believe their partner cares whether or not they orgasm, though 72 percent shared that their partners have climaxed without returning the favor.

