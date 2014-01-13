7 Weird Things That Can Straighten Your Hair

You may think you know everything about managing your mane, but we’d bet that you’ve never heard of some natural, little-known solutions for battling all too common frizz. Rather than using chemical treatments or spending hours under the blow dryer, take one of the following strand-straightening treatments for a spin. You never know, you may find you new go to for gorgeous hair.

Sulfur: One of the little-known building blocks of hair, sulfur — taken as a supplement — can actually boost hair growth (keratin, the protein which hair is made of, contains high levels of sulfur). But sulfur can also contribute to straightening, as it’s the sufur atoms that helps keep your hair strong.

Vodka: Yes, seriously. Emily Heser, senior stylist for Cutler Salon, says you can add a shot of vodka to your conditioner for straighter stands. “The low acidic pH level helps to close your cuticle, giving you smoother hair with so much less frizz,” she explains.

Lime and coconut: Another DIY treatment Heser suggests is pureeing fresh coconut (the water and the meat) with the juice from two limes to make your hair more manageable. “Leave the mixture in the fridge for a few hours or overnight until it thickens,” she says. “Apply with a haircolor brush from roots to ends, and allow to sit for 20-to-30 minutes, making sure to comb the hair until detangled and sleek.” Then, rinse out and follow with a light shampoo and conditioner.

She also points to hair wrapping with coconut oil as a solution, which she says is most effective on hair that isn’t extremely curly at the root. When your hair is damp, apply a little bit of oil, then part your hair as you normally would, and comb through starting in the front, clockwise behind your ear, pinning with large bobby pins every few inches. Then, comb all the way around your head until all your hair is wrapped. Leave this in until it’s dry. “To speed things up, put the showercap on and use your blow dryer on a high heat, low blow setting for a few minutes,” she suggests. “When you take the pins out, you should have much straighter hair.”

Celery: If you have a juicer, put in a whole stalk of celery, including the leaves, Heser says. Put a splash of water into the juice, and fill up a spray bottle. Then, spray down your hair, comb through, and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes before shampooing and conditioning as usual. You can do this every day that you shampoo for smoother hair.

Banana and Papaya: This smoothie-for-your-hair treatment will moisturize your mane and keep it from frizzing up. Mash a very ripe banana and papaya in a bowl with two tablespoons of honey, Heser says. Then, mix well and comb the mixture through the hair until your strands looks straight. Allow your hair to dry completely, then shampoo and condition.

