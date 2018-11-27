Storybook Cosmetics Just Launched a Burn Book Palette Inspired by ‘Mean Girls’ at Ulta

Is it just us or is Mean Girls the gift that keeps on giving? This week, Ariana Grande revealed through a series of Instagram and Twitter posts that she would be paying homage to the 2004 film (among many other classics) in her highly anticipated “Thank You, Next” video.

And now, Storybook Cosmetics is serving its own dose of nostalgia (all wrapped up in pink) with a Burn Book Palette, now available both online and in stores at Ulta ($55). Described as “totally fetch, carb-free and cruelty-free,” it features 12 different shades that are anything but subtle.

(Sorry, no juicy gossip to be found inside.)

However, the palette is a perfect match to the Burn Book’s appearance, and shade names–including “Does She Even Go Here” and “Wednesday” (which is obviously pink)—are pulled straight from the Tina Fey-penned script. The array of colors also come in various finishes such as matte, shimmer and pearl and is accompanied by a velvet pouch and full-size mirror, making it travel-friendly.

If this isn’t your formal introduction to Storybook Cosmetics, you may recall seeing this palette before…and you wouldn’t be wrong. It actually launched last year, but was only sold on the brand’s website, along with other swoon-worthy finds, such as the Book Club bundles and ornate brush sets.

This product launch serves as the brand’s debut in Ulta stores, both on and offline. And if this palette’s initial launch was any indication, it will likely sell out fast. So grab one as soon as possible; it’s too fetch not to.