Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long!

Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that shined in the light. Her makeup artist Joanna Simkin took that silver right to her client’s eyes with a glitter-and-black wing using Maybelline makeup. (Reid is a spokesperson for the brand.)

The glam team continued the silver theme into the hair. Nai’vasha gave Reid a sleek high ponytail wrapped in a silver holder.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nai’vasha used TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Gel, Extra Firm Control ($5.79 at Amazon) to ensure there were no edges left behind. She then braided 16 feet of hair (16 feet!) with “just a little” TRESemmé light hold gel. She finished the look with TRESemmé TRES Two Freeze Hold Hair Spray ($4.99 at Walmart). The rest of the look was up to Reid to totally slay on the red carpet and we’d say she nailed it.

Look at that length!

We can’t wait to see what else this dream team does now that red carpet beauty is back and better than ever.