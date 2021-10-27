Storm Reid Was Inspired by Rihanna to Go Blonde and Ultra-Short for Her New Balance Campaign

I don’t know how Storm Reid has time to add another gig to her schedule. The actor, dancer and college freshman (she started at the University of Southern California in the fall!) just became a New Balance ambassador, too. Reid is the face of the brand’s We Got Now campaign, which shows each aspect of her personality in a series of adorable images. She’s giving fashion right down to the New Balance sneakers, as well as a big hair change. Reid has a blonde pixie now!

“Working with New Balance is a dream come true,” Storm said in a statement. “New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests, and I’m thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow.” According to her Instagram, Reid was inspired by Rihanna and Zoë Kravitz to go ultra-short for the campaign. And we’re so glad she did. The shape and color make her skin tone pop and her eyes stand out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“We are tremendously excited about welcoming Storm as the newest member of the New Balance family,” Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for New Balance, said in a statement. “Storm embodies our brand’s fearlessly independent mindset and truly exemplifies a dynamic, versatile persona and is not only passionate about finding her place in the world but empowering today’s global youth to realize that same level of confidence. Through her bourgeoning acting career, advocacy of education and self-expression through fashion, Storm is an inspiration to an entire generation.”

The actor also stars in a new video for the brand that highlights her multi-faceted journey in all aspects of her life.

The team will be working together for the next few years so we can’t wait to see how she continues to transform herself. In the meantime, you can shop her faves on the New Balance website.