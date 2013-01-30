We Found Out How to Stop Dry, Itchy Winter Skin: 5 Tips From the Pros

Winter is rough, we all know that. But you know what’s even harder than biting winds and blowtorch-level indoor heat? The results: itchy, dry winter skin. Life is rough enough without feeling like your skin has taken on a leather-like feeling, but the crazy crawly feeling of winter dry skin? Ugh. No thanks.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celebrity dermatologists to weigh in on how to handle winter dry skin. Here are some of the industry’s top experts, here to tell you how to ditch the itch this season.