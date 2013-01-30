We Found Out How to Stop Dry, Itchy Winter Skin: 5 Tips From the Pros

Winter is rough, we all know that. But you know what’s even harder than biting winds and blowtorch-level indoor heat? The results: itchy, dry winter skin. Life is rough enough without feeling like your skin has taken on a leather-like feeling, but the crazy crawly feeling of winter dry skin? Ugh. No thanks.
Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celebrity dermatologists to weigh in on how to handle winter dry skin. Here are some of the industry’s top experts, here to tell you how to ditch the itch this season.
"Moisturize with your favorite OTC moisturizer: Aveeno, Lubriderm, Curel, Kiehl’s WHILE YOU’RE WET IN THE SHOWER, then towel off. The moisturizer will trap water on the surface of your skin and drive it in. This should be put on any time EXCEPT after the shower as it can sting a little if used right after a shower. Also, be careful as it’s slippery getting out of the shower after the lotion is applied." - Dr. Erin Bernstein, Dermatologic Laser Surgeon and founder of LaseResults
AmLactin Moisturizing Body Lotion, $18.39, drugstore.com
"Take shorter showers, using warm, not hot water. Use less soap (particularly one that's less drying,) and try to use it daily only on your hands and on your face and personal areas. The rest of the body only makes water and salt, which just flows off in the course of bathing with regular water. - Dr. Neal Schultz, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and founder of DermTV
BeautyRx Balancing Cleanser, $25, beautyrx.com
"I recommend a bi-weekly glycolic peel at home to take off dead layers of facial skin so that thicker moisturizers can actually penetrate. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Deep-Acting Moisturizer has a nice, thick consistency for winter. As for lips, resist the urge to lick them – moisture will make lips more chapped. Keep using a good lip balm, like Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm, which is good for super dry lips.” - L’Oréal Paris Consulting Dermatologist Dr. Gervaise Gerstner
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Deep-Acting Moisturizer, $24.99, drugstore.com
“Dry skin is primarily the result of oil deficiency in the skin, and cold wind can strip away the natural oil from the skin and leaves the skin itchy and irritated. Central heating in the house also can dehydrate the skin leaving it feel dry and itchy. It is very important to protect our skin from environmental damage. Erno Laszlo’s Phormula 3-9 Repair Balm is the ultimate remedy for extremely dry and chapped skin caused by extreme weather or dehydrating radiators. It contains a unique blend of healing oils, rich essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, Phormula 3-9 instantly soothes and moisturizes dry, irritated skin. It acts like a “Health Dome,” sealing in vital nutrients to repair and protect even the most damaged skin.” - Judit Galambosi,
Lead Skin Therapist, The Institute
Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-9 Repair Balm, $245, ernolaszlo.com
"Use a humidifier at night. The air during winter months tends to be drying because there is less moisture in the atmosphere along with the usage of household heaters. It is a good idea to sleep with a humidifier in your room at night as this may help those with extremely dry skin. You should also steam your face for 15 minutes twice a week to help open clogged pores and exfoliate dull, flaky skin. Also, give up your oil-free moisturizer (fine for summer) and switch to a moisturizer that contains humectants, which bring water from the atmosphere into your skin, causing it to look plumper and firmer."
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Intense Moisture Cream, $125, sephora.com