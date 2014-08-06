Tips and Tricks to Stop Biting Your Nails

We’ve tried, tried and tried again to kick this habit, but nothing has seemed to work. Whether you’re a constant nail biter or just bite when you’re stressed, you’re not alone. Since we’ve all fallen down that path and have bitten our nails once or twice, we’ve put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to end nail biting forever. If there is a will there is a way, you can overcome this habit and show off your fabulous long nails in no time!

Bitter-tasting polish: Some polishes are designed specifically to stop you from biting your nails. With a bitter taste, it will discourage you from continually biting at your nails and cuticles.

Get weekly manicures: We pay so much to get our nails looking fabulous, so why ruin them? If your nails have a fresh coat of polish you’ll be less likely to bite at them and mess them up. Gel manicures are also a great way to eliminate this habit. Since they last longer than just a week, your nails will have plenty of time to grow long and strong.

Cut nails short: If nails are cut short, there will be less to bite at.

Relax: Yoga may actually be the cure for beautiful nails. Biting your nails can come from stress and finding and adopting a healthy habit like yoga can help you relax and take your mind off stress.

Distract yourself: Many people adopt new, healthy habits to get rid of nail biting. Habits such as squeezing a stress ball or playing with a hair elastic are perfect remedies. These new habits will help distract you while ultimately forgetting about your nails.

Fake it ’til you make it: Fake nails can work wonders for girls who are constantly biting. They’re thicker than real nails, making them difficult to bite and last long, giving your nails ample time to grow. Once you see how fabulous long nails look, you’ll never want to go back.

Put the effort in: Your nails won’t stop biting themselves, so you must put the effort in to kick the habit. If you’re determined, nothing can stop you!