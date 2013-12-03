Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide: 10 Beauty Gifts You’ll Love to Give

Call us biased, but stocking stuffers may be our favorite gifts to buy. They’re usually limited-edition sets of our favorite products, or products we’ll never see again, they’re easy to wrap and they don’t break the bank. The only downside? There are so many great stocking stuffers that it can be hard to sift through the bulk and find the perfect choices for your friends and family.
To help narrow down your search, we’ve found 10 of the cutest, well-valued stocking stuffers to gift this year. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend, your mom or your co-worker, you’ll find something they’ll love.
Your hunt for the perfect stocking stuffers is over!
For the friend who's constantly traveling, keep their skin in tip-top shape with this set from Burt's Bees. Complete with facial cloths, lip balm, body wash and lotion all inside a cute little bag, they'll never suffer from travel breakouts again.
Burt's Bees On the Go Facial Skin Care Set, $14.99, Target.com
No girl can have enough hair ties, and these holiday themed ones from Emi-Jay are adorable.
Emi-Jay Holiday & Houndstooth Hair Ties, $6.50, Nordstrom.com
If you've got a friend who is all about her eyebrows, this grooming kit from MAC is calling her name. The set includes a mini tweezer, double-ended brow brush, a manicure file and a mirror, so she can drop this into her purse and always look great.
MAC Stroke of Midnight Grooming Kit, $49.50, MACCosmetics.com
From the brand famous for argan oil comes lip & cheek stain infused with the popular ingredient. With four colors in gorgeous packaging, cheeks and lips will never be colorless.
Josie Maran Argan Lip & Cheek Color Set, $34, Sephora.com
Winter means one thing: Dry skin. Keep hands supple and smooth with this luxurious L'Occtaine hand cream set filled with five different scents.
L'Occtaine Hand Creams of Provence, $42, Sephora.com
Nivea's always a go-to for hydrated lips, which is why we love this Kiss Me set that includes lip butter and shimmer lip care. It keeps lips smooth and shining for hours on end, plus at under $5, it's the perfect little stocking stuffer.
Nivea Kiss Me Radiant Lip Care, $4.99, Ulta.com
Philosophy's gift sets are always at the top of our list, mainly because their products smell like all of our favorite holiday scents. This gift set of three shampoo/bubble bath/body washes in pumpkin, cinnamon and raspberry flavors, a combination that'll leave your shower smelling like a pie shop.
Philosophy Twirl on Top Set, $26, Philosophy.com
Smashbox lip gloss is the perfect amount of pigment for a pout, and we love that this shimmering holiday set has an option for every kind of occasion.
Smashbox Wondervision Limited Edition Lip Gloss Set, $24, Nordstrom.com
It's just about guaranteed that anyone on the receiving end of this Tarte Best-Sellers Set will be happier than a Christmas elf when they tear off the wrapping paper. With blush, lip stain and Maracuja Oil, it's got all the basics needed to look amazing.
Tarte Thoughtful Treasures Best-Sellers Set, $19, Sephora.com
Just add a blow dryer to this little set of necessities from Bumble and bumble for the perfect blowout on the go.
Bumble and bumble Ultimate Blow Dry To Go Duo, $12, Sephora.com