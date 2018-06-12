StyleCaster
Share

30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

by
30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart
31 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

If there’s one manicure trend that embodies the words “bold” and “daring,” it’s stiletto nails. Cardi B., Rihanna and Beyoncé are just three of many famous women who routinely rock dagger-like nails on and off the red carpet.  But while A-lister manigrams aren’t always readily available, Instagram inspo from everyday women is never in short supply.

MORE: 50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring

Regardless of whether you love them or hate them–not the most practical choice for anyone who works with their hands–there’s no denying the statement they make. And when next-level nail art or 3-D accessories are thrown into the mix, the boldness payoff is, well, bolder.

With that in mind, we turned to Instagram to find the most standout stiletto designs, whether you prefer them extra long or short and sweet. Check them out ahead and bookmark your favorite.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | 30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart
Pin it!

30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart | @stylecaster

Photo: Instagram/@nailcandyshop
Photo: Instagram/@nailswithjanette
Photo: Instagram/@artisticcharmbs
Photo: Instagram/@sketchnaildesign
Photo: Instagram/@dolgovahelga
Photo: Instagram/@iankel.duran_nails
Photo: Instagram/@nailsbyalina_
Photo: Instagram/@bossynails_byangela
Photo: Instagram/@danysnails
Photo: Instagram/@chameleonails
Photo: Instagram/@april.nailedit
Photo: Instagram/@noramcfly
Photo: Instagram/@angienails_yeg
Photo: Instagram/@nailsbytrina1
Photo: Instagram/@naildbytammy
Photo: Instagram/@thepolishroomfl
Photo: Instagram/@laurenxnewsome
Photo: Instagram/@vinklarova.nails
Photo: Instagram/@clawgasmic
Photo: Instagram/@jtmakeup_mua
Photo: Instagram/@lipsticknscissors
Photo: Instagram/@nails_by_choyce
Photo: Instagram/@ang.951nails
Photo: Instagram/@ladysnailbar
Photo: Instagram/@nailsbyquetel
Photo: Instagram/@helennails_yeg
Photo: Instagram/@pressednailz
Photo: Instagram/@krave.jay_
Photo: Instagram/@nailsby_pray
Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymimi_az

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Makeup Moments of 2018 (So Far)

The Best Makeup Moments of 2018 (So Far)
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Standout Stiletto Nail Art to Try
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share