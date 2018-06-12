30 Stiletto Nail Art Designs That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

If there’s one manicure trend that embodies the words “bold” and “daring,” it’s stiletto nails. Cardi B., Rihanna and Beyoncé are just three of many famous women who routinely rock dagger-like nails on and off the red carpet. But while A-lister manigrams aren’t always readily available, Instagram inspo from everyday women is never in short supply.

Regardless of whether you love them or hate them–not the most practical choice for anyone who works with their hands–there’s no denying the statement they make. And when next-level nail art or 3-D accessories are thrown into the mix, the boldness payoff is, well, bolder.

With that in mind, we turned to Instagram to find the most standout stiletto designs, whether you prefer them extra long or short and sweet. Check them out ahead and bookmark your favorite.