Stiletto Nails How To: 8 YouTube Tutorials on the Popular Manicure

The stiletto nails trend is hard to ignore these days, with celebrities including Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, and Beyonce sporting the look. But when it comes to those of us who want to get the look at home, figuring out how to get the perfect claw-like manicure can be a bit tricky. We took to YouTube to find the best DIY tutorials to achieve the stiletto manicure quickly and easily—whether you want black stiletto nails or white, there’s something for everyone. We’ve found eight amazing videos, from step-by-step guides to tips, tricks, and even an inside look at what goes on at the salon when you’re getting your nails stiletto-fied.
These YouTube beauty gurus have covered all the bases when it comes to the coveted nail trend. Be sure to watch the videos and let us know in the comments below how your stiletto nails turned out (even though we know they’re going to look amazing).
This step-by-step guide shows how to put on acrylic stiletto nails that are going to last. Throughout the tutorial, there are tips and guides on how to get the best base for these fake nails.
Video by TheIslandBeauty
In this video, the art of shaping the nail to a perfect stiletto shape is explained. We love the demonstration on how to file the nail in the correct shape, and she also includes her favorite nail effects at the end of the video. Comprehensive, to the point, and fun.
Video by Makeupbyali
For a quick and easy at-home tutorial for doing the coveted stiletto nail, this video's your go-to. These nails will last about one to two weeks and are great for the more practical person who doesn't want to do all that work for nails that only last a couple of days.
Video by ThenotoriousKIA
This tutorial was inspired by Kate Spade's fashion show for NYFW during the fall of 2013. It's short, sweet, and to the point when it comes to getting the look from the show. Plus, it also includes tips and tricks for using studs and applying the fake nails.
Video by MissJessicaHarlow
If you already have long nails and are just looking to shape your own into the popular claw-like shape, then this is the video for you. Also, the end of the video features an awesome cheetah tutorial you need to see.
Video By kawaiinails
This stiletto nails how-to is great for going into detail about how to strategically place each nail correctly without breaking a sweat.
Video by SoFairIsShe
For those of you interested in what would happen if you were to get these types of nails at a salon, take a peek at this video. With a walk-through of what would typically happen during the nail session, you'll know what you're in for.
Video by TymeTheInfamous
Once your nails are all stiletto ready, watch this tutorial for some amazing mix-and-match nail designs!
Video by kirakiranail