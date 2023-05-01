This $24 Liquid Eyeliner Is So Smudge-Proof, ‘It Will Stay a Second Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I recently discovered that I can pull off a winged liner. I always thought it’d be too much on my eyes, let alone too hard to physically create, but with a quality liquid pen, you can achieve pretty much anything. Let me put an emphasis on the word, “quality,” though. Some can be streaky and some can transfer or smudge. Others are hard to grip and don’t glide onto the lids smoothly. However, it’s time to erase all of your eyeliner worries because there’s one on the market that shoppers can’t stop adding to their carts.

Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner has a fine marker-like tip that makes drawing a wing super hassle-free, whether you’re new to this kind of liner look or can do it in your sleep. The pen gives you thin, precise lines, but you can of course build it up to create a thicker, more dramatic flick.

Don’t even break a sweat over its lasting power, either. The formula is waterproof, transfer-proof and smudge-proof—the whole trifecta! The eyeliner literally has “stay all day” in its name, and thousands of shoppers can vouch for its longevity.

One wrote, “Stila Stay All Day really does stay all day—in fact, if you forget to wash your face at bedtime, it will stay a second day too lol. I DO NOT recommend doing this as it’s bad for your skin and eyes, but I thought I would share from experience.”

They’re 100 percent right. You shouldn’t intentionally sleep in this, or any, eyeliner, but her mishap just goes to show this formula’s durability. It also dries quickly into a beautiful satin finish.

It’s not hard to see why the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner has a 4.5-star overall rating and over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It’s also the No. 3 best-selling eyeliner at this retailer. Scoop up your new fave liner for $24 at Amazon, Sephora or Ulta.

To nail your winged liner on the first try, be sure to shake the pen before use, and then glide it along your lash line. Use the fine felt tip to draw the wing at the outer corner of your eye, and thicken the line to your desire.

And if you’re not yet convinced of this liner’s lasting power and easy application, listen to what other reviewers have to say about the best-selling pen.

“This is a go-to for a reliable all-day liquid eyeliner for the top lid. The felt tip style applicator takes a little practice but gives beautiful lines,” one wrote.

“This eyeliner is godly. It stayed on through the whole day,” another one raved. “It only started to fade on the edges where I tear up but that was at the end of the night, but you have to keep in mind my eyes cry all the time.”

You heard it here first! Grab Stila’s liquid eyeliner for a wing that literally stays all day.