The One Thing: Stila Cosmetics Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Summer beauty may bring ease when it comes to the amount of products you use, but the wave of warm weather often upsets the longevity of your makeup. Most summer activities happen to be centered around a body of water—whether that be pool parties, ocean swims, days at the lake, or just the aftermath of a sweaty workout (gross we know). That rush of H2O doesn’t usually agree with makeup formulas, causing you to quickly lose whatever look you’ve applied the minute you choose to cool off. Eyeliner and mascara are exceptions, as countless brands have formulated products to withstand the impact of water, but waterproof beauty options in other categories are often lacking, especially blush. Thanks to a new summer edition to Stila Cosmetics, getting a rosy flush on the apples of your cheeks to stay all day is rather simple—and it doesn’t consist of continually reapplying. The brand’s new Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush is an easy-to-apply liquid form of the makeup classic and is waterproof. Can you say score?

MORE: 6 Ways to Incorporate Color Into Your Makeup Routine for Spring

What Makes It Different:



This product is water-based and has an extremely liquid consistency, making it even easier to blend than its cream-based blush relative. The fluid-like pigment sets on your skin and disperses within seconds of lightly blending with your fingers. Sure, you can use a brush, but it’s not required.

It’s waterproof! Want to show off your diving moves and have your blush stay in-tact? This product can withstand the splash.

Because the formula is SO light (and cooling, at that!) you can build upon it and apply more to intensify the colors (it comes in 5 options) without it caking up.

The pigment in the tiny pot is separated by a perforated strainer of sorts, allowing you to pick up just the right amount of product on your fingers or brush. No more accidentally pouring out all your favorite blush.

Why It’s the One Thing:

That “SPF, mascara, and a swipe of blush” routine of summer becomes even easier when you know that the shade on your cheeks will actually be there after a steamy walk outside. Because it’s so liquid and waterproof, it won’t collect in cake-y clumps, transfer onto your hands, or smudge on different areas of your face. It’s a great option for those still working on their blending skills and a little goes a long way—one dab of your fingers or brush in the net and you’re pretty much set. It’s offered in 5 different shades, including a seasonal-appropriate coral hue or a hot pink color for even more intensity.



Where to Buy: Stila Cosmetics Aqua Glow Waterproof Blush, $26, stilacosmetics.com

MORE: 6 Reasons to Revisit Cream Foundations