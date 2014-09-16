Stick vs. Liquid Foundation: Which is Better?

The concept of stick foundation may seem like a pretty scary thing, especially if you’re a faithful liquid user. The truth is, some stick foundations can give off that cakey, theatre makeup look that many of us try to avoid like the plague, so it’s important to do some research to find out which product will give the most natural look. Lucky for you, we’ve looked into some of the best stick foundations so you don’t have to!

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick: “Skin Foundation” is a fitting name for this product, especially since once applied, this foundation actually mimics the texture of skin. Instead of looking like you’re wearing a heavy layer of foundation, you’ll look as though you have a naturally flawless complexion.

Tom Ford Traceless Stick Foundation: When it comes to foundation, “traceless” is definitely an essential element. With this stick, you’ll get a seamless, hydrating finish that’s buildable, so whether you desire sheer, medium, or full coverage, you’re in good company.

Maybelline Fit Me Shine Free Foundation Stick: For light coverage that also comes suited with a “shine free” core to help soak up any excess oil during its application, try this stick foundation. The core has several built-in powder particles for oil control while the outer rim delivers a soft foundation base.

Much like liquid foundation, stick foundation can be applied using a number of methods (brush, sponge, fingers). In fact, applying it directly from the tube isn’t the most ideal method of application since lines will be more apparent and because the finish will appear much heavier. Instead, draw a few lines on your cheeks, forehead, chin, and nose, then blend in with a brush or sponge.

The compact nature of stick foundation and its consistency actually allows it to also double as a concealer, so if you need a little extra coverage in the under eye area or to hide blemishes, concentrate the stick a bit more on these areas. The only downside of this is that some users may find the product to be too chalky. The above products definitely don’t exhibit that sort of nature, but we can’t say the same for other stick foundations.

Another thing to consider is that since stick foundations are applied directly to the skin, bacteria could be a big problem. Liquid foundation is much more hygienic because the contents of the bottle don’t directly touch the face. However, a plus of sticks is that they’re great for traveling and you won’t have to worry about glass breaking and foundation ruining everything in your bag.

Lastly, while most liquid foundation comes in a 1 oz bottle, stick foundation is often 0.5 oz or less, so this is something to consider when looking at price points.

The thing is, when it comes to choosing between liquid and stick foundation, the best product is in the eye of the beholder. Different women have different skin types and different needs, so if you want something that’s quick and easy, we suggest stick; however, if you prefer a more hygienic and light look, liquid may be the best for you. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the stick vs. liquid debate—which product do you prefer best and why? Please share in the comments!