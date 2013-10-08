A Step in the Right Direction: New Cosmetic Surgery Initiative Towards Safety

With all of the celebrities and reality stars bragging about their nose jobs and face lifts these days, it’s easy to become numb to the dangers of plastic surgery. The more we hear about these procedures, the more they become commonplace, and we forget how risky they are. Thankfully, a new government backed initiative is taking the reins in Britain, addressing what NHS medical director Sir Bruce Keogh calls the “insufficient research on the effectiveness and risks of many cosmetic procedures.”

“At the heart of this report is the person who chooses to have a cosmetic procedure. We have heard terrible reports about people who have trusted a cosmetic practitioner to help them but, when things have gone wrong, they have been left high and dry with no help,” Keogh said. “This joint initiative is the first recommendation of my review to be implemented and I know it will provide a major contribution to patient safety.”

MORE: Social Media is Now Contributing to the Growing Plastic Surgery Craze

So, who exactly is heading up this initiative? The National Institute of Aesthetic Research (NIAR), which is a joint venture between the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the Healing Foundation, a charity that supports research into disfigurement and appearance concerns. Together as NIAR, they are initiating significant research into the safety and effectiveness of surgical techniques used on cosmetic procedures.

First up, NIAR has created a Breast Implant Safety Campaign because breast augmentation is the most popular among cosmetic procedures. The campaign encourages breast implant manufacturers to donate one British pound for each device sold to go towards funding a research program designed to improve safety, treatment and aftercare for women who chose to go through with breast augmentation surgery. Especially after the recent incident of Poly Implant Prosthèse implants, when women were given implants with substandard silicone gel which then ruptured, NIAR believes its first move to be the best move. We’ll be interested to see if the next move will be stateside.

Image via Robert Daly/Getty Images