Step Away from the Hot Shower, says the NYT

The New York Times published an interesting story today on a problem that mostly every woman (self included, even with my normally oily skin) is experiencing right about now: dry, weather-abused skin. Apparently, this is the coldest winter that the nation has experienced for a decade. For me, this means that this is the coldest winter EVER–I lived in Hawaii until about eight years ago. Sigh.

According to their sources, it’s not necessarily the cold that’s making your skin dry and weird and flaky; it’s actually a combination of intense Arctic winds, dry air in apartments and offices, and the fact that people tend to soak in scalding hot showers and baths when it’s cold outside, inadvertently damaging skin even more. “Hot water exposure is among the worst things for your skin this time of year,” said Dr. Barbara Reed, a dermatologist in Denver. “People splash their face with hot water, jump into a hot bath or stand under the steaming hot water of a shower, and their skin suffers and reacts.”

Who knew? So, to break it down for you, I’ve come up with a step-by-step attack plan on getting your skin back to it’s normal healthy glow based on the recommendations of the various dermatologists the NYT interviewed. Here goes:

1. Exfoliate every single week. Doing this takes away gross old skin cells and allows new skin to absorb moisture and rejuvenate.

2. Use a winter moisturizer and apply within three minutes of cleansing. Our favorite is Clinique Comfort On Call Allergy Tested Relief Cream Skin Protectant (pictured above).

3. Use a petrolatum product for any specific spots that need heavier moisture (think Vaseline or Aquaphor). This acts as a barrier on your skin to the elements.

4. DO NOT TAKE SCALDING HOT SHOWERS.

5. Don’t skip the SPF! SPF 50 or higher every day.

xoxo