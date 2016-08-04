Supermodel Stella Maxwell Talks About Her New (Almost) Vegetarian Diet

Maxim just named Stella Maxwell as the sexiest woman alive this year, and, TBH, we can’t blame them (see above!). The 26-year-old was born to Northern Irish parents and grew up across Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand, before settling on New York. And, just 12 months after landing a contract with Victoria’s Secret and walking in the brand’s fashion show, she was handed her angel wings in 2015, something reserved only for the brand’s biggest names. This year alone she’s already walked in shows for Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Versace, and Fendi, and graced the covers of magazines like Vogue España and Elle France.

We caught up with Maxwell to find out what it takes to maintain the sexiest body alive (at least according to Maxim), and chatted about the new, semi-vegetarian diet she’s following right now, plus the workout routine she sticks to. Keep scrolling!

For breakfast I had:

Usually I’ll keep it quite simple, like eggs and avocado. I’ve been trying to cut out some meat lately, so I’m trying to keep it more vegetarian. Sometimes I’ll have cereal.

For lunch I had:

A salad with some chicken. Sometimes I’ll have fish or another protein.

For dinner I had:

I’ve been going to really amazing vegan restaurants lately. There are a lot of really nice vegetarian places here in New York, so I’ve found a few restaurants that I really love, so I eat out a lot for dinner.

My favorite healthy restaurant is:

Because I’m cutting back on meat, there’s one called Blossom in New York and I really love that one for vegan. Cafe Gitane is really close to my house, and that’s great too.

My go-to healthy drink is:

A smoothie.

The one thing I’d never eat is:

There’s nothing I’d never eat. I’ve always been pretty adventurous when it comes to food.

My guilty pleasure is:

Chocolate. I really like those Ferrero Rocher chocolates–—uh, they’re amazing.

My favorite workout is:

I’ve been getting into doing a lot of yoga lately, and working out with my trainer. I work out three to four times each week and because I work out a lot during the week so I try to just fit [exercise] in around that. [We do] a lot of weights focusing on building lean muscles rather than bulking up. There’s a lot of stretching and jump rope.

I’m obsessed with following on Instagram:

Mainly my friends actually, I don’t really follow anyone I don’t know. I do follow [brands and bloggers], but I try to keep Instagram fun as well, I’m interested to see my colleagues and friends.

The best part of my jobs is:

Probably shooting with the incredible people that I get to work with.

@stellamaxwell

My favorite activewear brand is:

VS Sport. That’s all I wear! They actually just sent me their new pant and top sets—it’s kind of a tie-dyed blue with a neon yellow strap. It’s really cute and everyone compliments me, even on the street people say like, “Your workout gear is really rad.”

My health tip to travelers is to:

Probably take a nice eye mask and little ear buds so you can sleep!

The ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are:

I always have water and I always have some form of fruits and vegetables.

@stellamaxwell