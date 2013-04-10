Steal This Topknot Trick From Rachel McAdams’ Hair Stylist

We’re definitely liking Rachel McAdams as a redhead, but we’re loving the statement topknot she wore to last night’s premiere of her new film To The Wonder. “I love a topknot and I am so happy this trend is sticking around,” said Dove Celebrity Hair Stylist Mark Townsend, who styled the actress’ look. “They are young, cool and super modern.” Here are Townsend’s tips for creating a polished topknot that won’t be mistaken for a gym ‘do, including his genius trick to make bobby pins stick.

Step 1: “I started by spraying the Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo [$4.89, drugstore.com] on Rachel’s dry hair, focusing at the root. This dry shampoo is amazing at giving you a clean scalp and also amazing texture,” Townsend says.

Step 2: “Next, I raked a dime size amount of Dove Color Care Leave On Conditioner [$4.48, walmart.com] through Rachel’s newly dyed hair to condition and add lots of shine before gathering her hair just in front of the crown of the head and pulling it into a ponytail.”

Step 3: “I sprayed Sally Hershberger Genius Spray Wax [$12.50, folica.com] into the ponytail to give the hair rich texture and then twisted the hair around the base of the ponytail, tucking the ends under the knot to hide them away and then secured with 12 bobby pins. I always make an X with two bobby pins when securing, and I always spray dry shampoo on them for extra security (the starch in the dry shampoo sticks to the pins and gives them a matte finish and creates a little extra friction with the hair for tighter hold).”

Step 4: “When the knot was secured, I pulled out some flyaway hairs to soften the hair around the knot. To add to the look, I used a strip of black satin as a headband.”

Read more: 3 Tips To Make Your Hair Look Good in Pictures