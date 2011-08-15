Steal This Sultry Look From The Chanel Fall Show

Summer’s on the decline this month, which means we’re getting even more excited about fall’s fun makeup. Regardless of the season, we’re dying to try this look from the Chanel Fall 2011 runway for a hot date night out. Peter Philips, the legendary company’s Global Creative Director of makeup, brought an extra dose of edgy to the show with shimmery smokey eyes and strikingly pointed black liner. Follow our easy step-by-step guide to recreate this fresh look now.

1. Start with Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Epatant. Apply shadow from lash line to brow bone with your ring finger for a smoky effect. The whipped gel formula of this gray-green shadow makes it easy for you to control, so blend and build the color to your liking. (Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Eyeshadow, $36, chanel.com)

2. Grab the applicator that comes with the product and use it to smudge the shadow under your lower lash line.

3. Line your upper and lower lash lines from the middle of your eye outward with a black liner like Chanel Le Crayon Khl Intense Eye Pencil in Noir. Once you get to the outer corner of your eye, extend and join the lines so that they form a slight point. (Chanel Le Crayon Eye Pencil, $28, chanel.com)

4. Soften liner from the middle of the eye to the outer corner with a Q-Tip, being careful to avoid smudging the point.

5. For the finishing touch, swipe on two coats of Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara Multi-Dimensionnel Sophistiqu in Noir. (Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara, $30, chanel.com)