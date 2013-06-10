Steal Sienna Miller’s Matte Lip From the Tony Awards For Your Next Date Night

Sienna Miller hit the red carpet at the Tony Awards looking absolutely radiant wearing a floral headband and a matte lip, two trends we just can’t get enough of. Considering the fact that the traditional flower crown is worn at music festivals and rarely seen on the red carpet, we love that Sienna updated the trend to be more on point for a formal occasion. The headband adds a touch of whimsy to her look, while the rose colored matte lip keeps things looking mature and refined. With a little bit of tweaking, you could wear this hair and makeup at brunch or on a date for a gorgeous, feminine look.

To get the look at home, we suggest trying a combination of Burberry Lip Velvet lipstick in Rose Pink and Pink Azalea. Be sure to exfoliate your lips before wearing a matte lipstick to keep your look smooth and avoid cracking. If you want to create a matte finish for a lipstick you already have at home that looks similar, try patting a powder blush over the top of your lips to create a velvety smooth lip.

