Steal Emma Stone’s Emerald Shadow Look from “The Gangster Squad” Premiere

One of our favorite actresses, Emma Stone, chose a bold and beautiful makeup look for last night’s “The Gangster Squad” premiere in LA. With sleek blonde locks and blunt bangs, Stone chose to contrast her vibrant red Lanvin dress with emerald eyeshadow. The pantone color of the year highlighted her green eyes and fair complexion. Because the eye look was so strong, Stone simply gave her lips just a hint of a pale red lip color and left the rest of her skin flawless and matte – with a dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks.

We love that Stone proves to us that even if you have light colored eyes, you can pull off a bold hue like emerald. To get the look, try a shadow like Lancome’s Color Design Infinite in Enduring Vert, smudged across your lids and traced along the lower lash line precisely like Stone did. This shadow has a hint of shimmer in it to bring out the color of your own eyes. For an even easier way to get the look, try Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Shadow Pencil and simply color in your eyelids and smudge.

What do you think of the look? Will you be stealing it to try for yourself this season? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Getty/Steve Granitz]