Steal Ashley Olsen’s Cool Half-Up Style From the Met Gala

Ashley Olsen is never one to disappoint when it comes to fashion or beauty, and last night’s Met Gala was no different. Her effortless style literally oozes out of her pores, and we all just aspire to pull off her look. For last night’s gala, hairstylist Mark Townsend said that Ashley had told him several days ago “that she wanted to wear her hair half up and was also thinking about gold hair accessories.”

MORE: All the Met Gala 2015 Beauty Looks You Need to See

To get her look, Mark applied a few drops of Dove Youthful Vitality Silk Creme to damp hair and let it dry naturally. When her hair was dry, he gathered the top section of hair and pinned it into a top knot with gold pins. Then, he took the hair from each side and pulled it up and wrapped the hair around the base of the topknot, purposely letting the gold bobby pins and hair pins show, “because they are such a great effect to a simple style,” said Mark.

Next, he used R Session Tools double barrel iron to create loose waves in the hair that was left half down. To finish, he liberally sprayed Dove Style+Care invigorating Dry Shampoo for texture and hold.