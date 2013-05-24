Staying In Town Over Memorial Day? Give Yourself a Spa Treatment!

While the rest of the world (and most of the Beauty High team, honestly) are packing to head out of town for Memorial Day weekend, some of you just can’t be bothered. Whether it’s money, time or the fact that you can sleep in your own bed for four glorious, uninterrupted mornings, the allure of a “stay-cation” sounds pretty amazing.
So, with all that time on your hands, why not give yourself a spa treatment? From scrubs to masques to soothing socks and body mud, there are tons of different spa treatments you can do in the comfort of your own home. Now sit back, relax and just say, “Spa-aaaah”…
Find More Ways to Spa From Beauty High:
8 Spa Treatments to Cure Your Winter Blues
Beauty Store Tours: A Peek Inside Space NK
Spa Your Summer Away: 5 Treatments to Try Today
Create your on spa in the luxury of your home for the long weekend!
Finally put winter dry skin to bed with this amazing facial masque packed with intense hydration. It leaves your skin looking smooth, supple and refreshed in a record-breaking five minutes, which means more time to nap.
Lancome Hydra-Intense Masque, $35, lancome-usa.com
We love the luxurious texture (and the intoxicating fragrance) of this masque. It's packed with antioxidants and black tea to cleanse, hydrate and leave supple, soft skin behind. Slather it on, lay back and relax until it's time for the big reveal of glowing skin.
Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask, $88, barneys.com
We love home spa treatments, so slather on this amazing clarifying mud that removes impurities and softens skin like no other. Wrap up and let it dry, then shower off and pile on the moisturizer for a resort spa treatment at a fraction of the cost.
AHAVA Natural Dead Sea Body Mud, $16, ahavaus.com
If you're a fan of the now-legendary facial at Bliss, why not take the magic home with a small starter kit to replicate the results in the comfort of your own bathroom? And if you haven't tried this mind-blowing skin treatment that leaves skin glowing, this is a great time to start.
Bliss Starter Series: Triple Oxygen, $46, sephora.com
Speaking of Bliss spa treatments, you haven't lived until you've had a hot salt scrub treatment to get rid of dull, lifeless skin. Work this into your shower routine, then slather on their Body Butter for maximum hydration and skin that's silky smooth.
Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, $38, sephora.com
Photofacials are amazing for getting soft, supple, glowing skin. Skip the dermatologist/medi-spa appointment and replicate the results at home with this amazing device, which delivers LED light therapy for at-home results that rival the professionals.
Tanda Luxe Skin Rejuvenation Photofacial Device, $195, sephora.com
We love professional steaming with our professional facials, and now you can get the same results at home with an at-home steamer that safely cleanses, exfoliates and hydrates for skin that simply glows.
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Steamer Solutions, $125, sephora.com
Ok, so we're not terribly fond of doing your own extractions, BUT if you're going to do it, grab this professional-quality tool to make zapping zits safe and effective. Read the instructions, go slow, and sterilize everything at least twice.
Sephora Collection 3-in-1 Extractor, $22, sephora.com
This genius tool helps serums penetrate skin more effectively, which is like having a professional aesthetician on speed dial. Use the serum that comes with the product or drop your favorite one in the tiny cup, touch it to your forehead and watch the magic happen.
Clarisonic Opal Sonic Skin Infusion System, $185, clarisonic.com
You might take the weekend to start a teeth whitening treatment, and this professional-quality light-therapy device is one of our favorites. With replaceable trays and a battery pack that hangs around your neck (and is the size and weight of an iPhone), it's safe, it's easy and it works.
GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device, $199, sephora.com
We love lazy weekends to discover new beauty products, and this sampler kit of some of the French beauty brands' spa favorites is a perfect way to do it. It contains everything you need to bring a little bit of spa luxury to your very own home.
L'Occitane My Petitie Spa Discovery Kit, $32, sephora.com
Why not relax in the bath with this sampler set that contains a sake bath, exfoliating seaberry soap and luxurious lotion? There's even a tiny candle to make it official: you're off duty and ready to relax.
Fresh Sake & Seaberry Spa Retreat, $75, fresh.com
Have your poor tootsies taken a beating lately? Exfoliate them, pile on the lotion and then step into these socks for a mini feet retreat that will leave them soft and smooth in no time.
Sephora Collection Spa Socks, $36, sephora.com
If you have oily or clogged skin, take the time to give your skin a deep cleansing with this amazing Amazonian clay mask that will lift impurities and leave your face calm and smooth. A bonus: it minimizes the pores as well.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, $23, neimanmarcus.com
Why not give your overworked hair a holiday? Pack on this hydrating hair masque, then go sit in the steam room or the sun (just be sure to wear SPF). Rinse with cool water to seal the silken strands that result.
Phyto Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Mask, $39, nordstrom.com