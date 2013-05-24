Staying In Town Over Memorial Day? Give Yourself a Spa Treatment!

While the rest of the world (and most of the Beauty High team, honestly) are packing to head out of town for Memorial Day weekend, some of you just can’t be bothered. Whether it’s money, time or the fact that you can sleep in your own bed for four glorious, uninterrupted mornings, the allure of a “stay-cation” sounds pretty amazing.

So, with all that time on your hands, why not give yourself a spa treatment? From scrubs to masques to soothing socks and body mud, there are tons of different spa treatments you can do in the comfort of your own home. Now sit back, relax and just say, “Spa-aaaah”…

