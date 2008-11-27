Staying Healthy One Day at a Time!

My darlings, it is so important to stay fit, healthy, and feeling good about yourself. I try to do this by meditating, reading, and writing for 20 minutes a day. This gives me a chance to remember who I am and why I am here on this planet. This is time for myself and is essential for the well being of my mind, body and soul. Try it out.

To meditate, just sit in a private place, cross your legs and close your eyes. Try to calm your thoughts and clear your mind of everything. After sitting for a few minutes, you will notice your breath. Slow your breathing down so that your body will become more relaxed and feel different. Welcome to BLISS!!!

I also exercise at least 3 times a week and see my acupuncturist, Noah, every week. I spend an hour with him. He sticks those funny needles in my head, ears, feet, legs, and hands. Sometimes it hurts a little, but only for a split second. I think the pain is more in my head, but that isn’t surprising since I am so worked up by the time I get there. I look forward to this type of relaxation because I need it all the time.

I also rub Goodnite Replenishing Hair Repair Serum on my scalp and hair before I go to bed. It protects my scalp from dandruff, especially this time of year. This is an excellent way to keep your hair and scalp healthy.

My last tip: drink green tea instead of coffee. It is full of antioxidants and tastes great.

And remember, Beauty Is Individual.

Ted

