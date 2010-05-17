Stay Protected While Keeping Breakouts At Bay – Kiehl’s New Super Fluid SPF 50+

My relationship with sunscreen goes a little something like this. I have pale skin so I pile it on. The formula is usually either too greasy or too thick or both so my face immediately looks shiny as a disco ball; shortly thereafter my bangs begin to stick stubbornly to my forehead. I dont burn, but within a few days or a weeks time a constellation of zits has cropped up somewhere on my face. True story.

So, needless to say, I am constantly on the hunt for new sunblocks. And with summer fast approaching, not to mention May being skin cancer awareness month, my search is, er, heating up. The new Kiehls Dermatologist Solutions Super Fluid UV Defense SPF 50+ is a very good contender for my summer devotion.

Yes it has the highest level UVA and UVB factor on the Kiehls product roster, but thats not what makes it so enticing. Its the texture so incomprehensibly lightweight you doubt that it could actually have the five sun filters the label boasts. The airy formula is oil-free, matte, and totally translucent on the skin, which means layering makeup over it is a seamless operation. And so far, not a zit in sight.

$32, at kiehls.com

Fiorella Valdesolo is a freelance writer and editor. She has worked on staff at Nylon and Teen Vogue, and has written about beauty, fashion, entertainment, travel and lifestyle for Flare, New York, New York Weddings, V, Marie Claire, Style.com and Glamour. She is also the author of Pretty: The NYLON Book of Beauty (Rizzoli).She currently resides in Brooklyn.

Related:

Best Lightweight and Affordable Sunscreens

StyleCaster Picks Our Favorite SPF-Enhanced Beauty Products