20 Statement Hair Pins That’ll Instantly Elevate a Basic Style

Like a blinged-out brooch or ornate button for your winter weather-proof outerwear (hello puffer coat!), the statement hair pin is a timeless and ridiculously easy way to up the hair ante. We’re not sure if it’s the multi-colored lights, extravagant store window displays or general festive vibe in the cool air, but there’s something about the holiday season that makes us want to put in actual effort.

By that, we mean sleeping through just one snooze button instead of 10 with enough time to try a style that goes beyond your go-to ponytail or messy top knot. Of course, even with a few extra minutes to put that yet-to-be-opened texture spray or curl cream to work, it can still be challenging to experiment and feel confident enough walking out the door in something new.

For those moments, a clip, comb or non-basic bobby pin will be your saving grace. Whereas manipulating your strands means you have to actual use both hands and concentrate on not looking like a complete hot mess, it takes less than 10 seconds to pop in an accessory and distract from whatever else is happening on your head…or enhance it. And like complexion products for different skin tones, there are also hair accessories that work for a variety of lengths and textures.

Whether it’s a set of circular pins that can be sprinkled throughout a pixie, a long clip-in barrette for lengthy strands or a stick bun holder for your updo, the options are shiny, sparkly, low-key and everything in between. Before your next holiday party, add any of these statement accents to your festive coif–’tis the season.

Something Navy Circle Barrette

Clip this to the top of your ponytail for added pizazz.

$19 at Nordstrom

Something Navy Barrette

A little bling for your down-do.

$25 at Nordstrom

Ficcare Maximas Hair Clip

A simple, yet stunning addition to your updo.

$48 at Amazon

Tasha Crystal Leaf Barrette

Fall foliage, but make it sparkly.

$29 at Nordstrom

Tasha Set of 6 Mixed Starburst Hair Pins

For sprinkling throughout your pixie.

$26 at Nordstrom

Igou Stick Bun Holder

Your top knot deserves to shine.

$12 at Nordstrom

Wild and Woolly Rainbow Long Flat Pin

Bring out your inner child with this fuzzy pin.

$35 at Wild and Woolly

LELET NY Atom Pearl Bobby Pin

A high fashion take on the bobby pin.

$78 at Nordstrom

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Drippin’ Rhinestone Bobby Pin

Why say it when you can wear it?

$29 at Kitsch

Lagatha Leaf Barrette

Your inner Grecian goddess is itching to come out.

$118 at Anthropologie

ASOS DESIGN Criss Cross Hair Clip in Gold

This one will definitely add texture to a braid or twist.

$9.50 at ASOS

ASOS Orelia Turqouise Cresent Hair Clip

Just the pop of color you need.

$13 at ASOS

Forever 21 Rhinestone Barrette Hair Clip

Simple, but still a standout.

$2.90 at Forever 21

1992 Flip Clip

A flip clip is basic…unless it’s super-sized.

$6 at Urban Outfitter

8 Other Reasons Spice Square Hair Clip

Keep hair out of your face in the most stylish way possible.

$28 at Urban Outfitter

L. Erickson Crystal Ponytail Barrette

Ponytail goals instantly achieved.

$152 at Amazon

France Luxe Retro Cutout Tige Boule Barrette

The lightweight tige boule clasp makes this a prime choice for fine hair.

$18 at France Luxe

L. Erickson USA Long Tail Ribbon Long & Skinny Barrette

An updated version of the ribbons your rocked as a kid.

$38 at Revolve

francesca’s Margo Cat Ear Clips

A cuter version of the cat ear headband.

$9.98 at francesca’s

Chakra Barrette

Get aligned.

$120 at Free People