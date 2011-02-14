Statement Eyes At Malandrino and Derek Lam Fall 2011

Watching the trends unfold at fashion week is one of the greatest things about being an editor especially when you’re a beauty editor. When you’re backstage you have the opportunity to watch the runway look come to life in it’s entirety. Because of this I often enjoy the more extreme makeup looks, full of strong colors, sharp lines and bold contrasts.
At Malandrino and Derek Lam we saw two strong eye looks that I actually can convert to everyday – and plan to. Flip through the slideshow above for more info on each look!
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
Rubin "Gato" Zamora led the team for Maybelline NY at Malandrino and he gave the models a "young, chic parisian look in the 70s."
He finished the look with a touch of blush on each cheek.
CND created a custom nail color for Malandrino - which was described as a "purple cement."
For hair, Laurent Phillipon for Bumble & Bumble gave the girls a very effortless and natural style with loose brushed out curls.
The result was a girl who was naturally beautiful but didn't look "too done."
At Derek Lam, Tom Pecheux for Estee Lauder created a smokey but very sharp eye by layering a grey shadow with a metallic color.
Pecheux added that metallics "are an easy way to upgrade your makeup" and don't need to be seen as a hard trend to take on.
He finished the look with a bit of highlighter on the cheekbones and added definition to the brows if needed.
For hair, Orlando Pita for T3 used a straightening iron to get the hair stick straight, and then slicked back the front section of hair.
Pita described the look as the hairstyle that "little girls do when they clip a barrette in, but this is without the barrette."