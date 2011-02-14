Statement Eyes At Malandrino and Derek Lam Fall 2011

Watching the trends unfold at fashion week is one of the greatest things about being an editor especially when you’re a beauty editor. When you’re backstage you have the opportunity to watch the runway look come to life in it’s entirety. Because of this I often enjoy the more extreme makeup looks, full of strong colors, sharp lines and bold contrasts.

At Malandrino and Derek Lam we saw two strong eye looks that I actually can convert to everyday – and plan to. Flip through the slideshow above for more info on each look!

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler