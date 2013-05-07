5 New Ways To Wear Statement Eye Makeup

We’re all prone to getting stuck in a makeup rut (raise your hand if you wear the same go-to look every day!). But the Met Gala red carpet is no place for boring makeup, which makes it the perfect source of inspiration for new statement looks to add to your repertoire. Here are five of our favorites, plus the products the stars used to get the look. Which one will you try?

Diane Kruger‘s slate blue smokies brought out her pale irises. Makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi used Chanel Limited Edition Stylo Eyeshadow in Blue Bay ($34, chanel.com) on the top and bottom lids, then applied Stylo Eyeshadow in Black Stream ($34) to the outer corners, both top and bottom. She added deep blue and black shadows (from the Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow palettes in Lagons, $59, and Mystère, available in July) and finished with a touch of shimmery white on the inner corners.

Who says a statement eye has to be about color? Julianne Hough‘s lash-y look was inspired by A Clockwork Orange, said makeup artist Molly Stern. She created a neutral winged look with Laura Mercier Eye Basics in Tawny ($25, lauramercier.com) and Nars Blondie Eyeshadow ($24, narscosmetics.com). She used three coats of CoverGirl Flamed Out Mascara ($15.99, amazon.com) on Julianne’s top lashes and added four individual false lashes to the bottom to evoke a “provocative dolly face.”

The burgundy shadow Kristen Stewart wore not only complemented her dress, it made her green eyes pop. Makeup artist Beau Nelson didn’t just stick with eye makeup products: He used a lip pencil as a cream base to define the “punk shape” (Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Framboise, $29) and layered pink blush with gray shadows and a burgundy from Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Eclosion ($59) to smoke out the eye. He lined Kristen’s inner rims with black pencil.

What’s more punk than breaking the rules? Makeup artist Jen Streicher used lip products and blush to create Emily Blunt‘s pop of pink, too. The bold shade was a blend of Nars Jardin des Plantes Satin Lip Pencil ($25) and Desire Powder Blush ($29).

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff brought out Kate Bosworth‘s two-toned eyes with two-toned makeup. “I used a charcoal pencil, Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Gris Scintillant [$29], to draw the elongated cat eye and then blended and smudged the lines,” Dubroff said. The gold on Kate’s lids was a blend of Chanel Limited Edition Stylo Eyeshadow in Cool Gold ($34) and and Chanel Illusion d’Ombre in Apparance ($36) and Vision ($36). A triangle of black shimmer liner at the outer corners finished off the cat eye shape.

