Starting Fresh: Face Masks You Need Now

While memories of basking in the abundant sunshine at the beach or enjoying your days outside this summer may still be fresh in your mind, many are looking forward to the start of the new season. Labor Day signals the official goodbye to the summer and start to fall and what better way to start a new school year, job or season then refreshing the skin you’re in.

While some facials and spa treatments may be damaging to your budget and last for only a period of time, at home masks and facials work just as well as pricey treatments and are widely accessible. Treating your skin with at-home masks give your skin a proper pepping and are easier to squeeze in for the girl on-the-go. They rid the skin of the dirt, dead skin and toxins that have been accumulating all summer and leave skin glowing and ready for the new season ahead.

Whether they’re cloth, mud, cream or gel, face masks cater to all types of skin and can help tackle any skin issue you’re currently battling. Another benefit to at home treatments is achieving that relaxing after the spa feeling at any time your schedule allows. As summer tucks away for another year, kick off the fall season the right way and put your best face forward.

Flip through the slideshow and tell us which face mask you’d like to try before the start of fall.